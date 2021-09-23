B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,219 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 200,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

