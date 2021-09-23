Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $4.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the lowest is $4.94 billion. Baidu posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baidu.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $159.88 on Thursday. Baidu has a one year low of $120.79 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average is $191.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

