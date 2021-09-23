Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 113,293 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $665.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.