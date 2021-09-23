Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 87,600 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 274.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 674,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

