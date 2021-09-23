Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 117.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baozun by 30.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

