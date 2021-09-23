Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 26.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 15.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.