Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.