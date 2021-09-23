Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

BTEGF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

