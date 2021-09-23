Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.