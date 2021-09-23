Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,082.45 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,082.45 or 0.02473306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $77.94 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00173883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.77 or 0.00568422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

