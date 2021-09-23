Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

