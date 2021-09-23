BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLU. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of BLU opened at $6.02 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $471.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.