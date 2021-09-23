Belt Finance Tops One Day Volume of $741,168.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $52.04 million and $741,168.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00017486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00112865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00165526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,660.97 or 0.99824807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.82 or 0.06988971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00799415 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,651,972 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.