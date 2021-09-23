Beyond Finance Achieves Market Cap of $5.91 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $210,995.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00070532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00113949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00166848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.08 or 0.99958552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.75 or 0.07002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00781567 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

