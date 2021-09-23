Bezant Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 20% against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $1.12 million and $36.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00126203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

