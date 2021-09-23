Binamon Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $34.83 million and $13.46 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00112943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.25 or 1.00368996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.69 or 0.07018464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00816355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

