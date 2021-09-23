Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $13.01 billion and $5.76 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00135410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,006,677,459 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

