Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIREF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

BIREF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

