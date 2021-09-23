Bitcoin Incognito Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $92,239.81 and $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.