BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 299,344 shares.The stock last traded at $41.89 and had previously closed at $40.02.
Several analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $973.77 million, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
