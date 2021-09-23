BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 299,344 shares.The stock last traded at $41.89 and had previously closed at $40.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $973.77 million, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

