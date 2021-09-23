BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.81

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 913843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.