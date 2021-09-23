BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.81

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 913843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.
The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.
In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.