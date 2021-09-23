Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

