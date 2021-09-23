BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE BB traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 1,477,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,445,445. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

