BlackHat (BLKC) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1.73 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00114200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00165163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,116.52 or 0.99288951 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.24 or 0.06945910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.19 or 0.00781383 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.