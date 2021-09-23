BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $106.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $420.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.68 million to $421.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $509.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of BL stock opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,158,876.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,715 shares of company stock worth $24,153,161. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

