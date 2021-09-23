BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $990.11

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 990.11 ($12.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.09), with a volume of 128,981 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £984.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 990.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 910.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

