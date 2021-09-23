Blockpass (PASS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $651.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $244,932.64 and approximately $651.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.