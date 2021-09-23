bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.34 Million

Analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $45.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $19.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $90.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $118.30 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after buying an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

