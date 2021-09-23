Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $121.32

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.32 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 125.60 ($1.64). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.63), with a volume of 241,449 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £618.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

