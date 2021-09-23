BMO Capital Markets Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF remained flat at $$17.20 during trading on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.