Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 23.9% in August

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of BOLT opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

