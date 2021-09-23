BOLT Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $131,028.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00135410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045147 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

