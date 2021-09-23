Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.03

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 9028965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

