Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.06% of Bonso Electronics International worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNSO stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc engages in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

