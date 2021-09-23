Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock remained flat at $$3.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 94.05%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

