Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Borqs Technologies stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Borqs Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

