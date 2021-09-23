Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

BXP opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 265.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.



Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

