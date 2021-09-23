BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $181,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $9.98 on Thursday. BowX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

