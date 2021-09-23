Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 4,458 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Caterpillar by 30.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,460,000 after acquiring an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.29. The stock had a trading volume of 153,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,849. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

