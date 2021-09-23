Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 6,310 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 506.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,844. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

