Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.12. 267,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.