Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

NYSE RY traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.86. 38,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,274. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

