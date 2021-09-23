Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,310 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. eBay makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 102,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,292. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.