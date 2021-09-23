Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. YETI accounts for 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in YETI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

YETI stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.67. 12,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

