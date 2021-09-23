Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,453 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after acquiring an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after acquiring an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 193,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,623. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

