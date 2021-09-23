Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. 13,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,844. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

