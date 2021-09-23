Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,549 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 15.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 82,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,938. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

