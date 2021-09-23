Bridgefront Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

