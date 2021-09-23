Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 3,287 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,200,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 433,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

