Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. STERIS makes up 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,964. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.